Richard Orville Frazier 81, Marshfield, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 22. Richard was born on Feb. 11, 1939, in Dow City, Iowa, to the late Orville Obed and Edna (Summerfield) Frazier. He served his country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was honorably discharged.
Richard loved to travel and go camping and fishing. He was a truck driver and operated heavy machinery. He also managed a furniture store. Richard was happily married to his wife, Carol Ann (Miller) Frazier, for 36 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carol, of the home; one sister, Rozella Dick; and three daughters, Linda (Gorden) Nordgren, of Norway, Iowa, and Susanne (Greg) Oler and Patricia (Mike) Funk, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and stepchildren Debbie (Clyde) Watkins, Barry Morris and Kimberly Morris, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Donna (Dan) Mahoney, of Elkland, Missouri. He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Glen Frazier; one sister, Retta Edwards; and two stepsons, Edward Lyle Morris and Kevin Dale Smith.
Graveside funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in Dunkard Cemetery, Midway, Iowa, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network or the Southwest Missouri Animal Shelter and may be made through the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.