Richard Duane Lawson Sr., Marshfield, was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Topeka, Kansas, to Donald and Thelma (Hitsman) Lawson. He passed away July 9, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 73.
Richard was a research genealogist. He wrote several books, not only for families, but for banks and several businesses. He enjoyed working in the rare book collection at Missouri State University. He served in the United States Army, and was of the Catholic faith.
Richard was chaplain for the Disabled American Veterans Marshfield chapter and a volunteer for the Republican Committee of Webster County. He volunteered at the Marshfield Senior Center. He loved reading, especially history and about General George Patton. He was very passionate about politics and had books on senators, presidents and politicians. His family will miss his humor, as well as his counsel and well-thought-out reasoning. He was swift to hear yet slow to speak.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his siblings, Donald Lawson Jr., Thelma Terry Smith and Marion Hughes.
Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce (Keesling) Lawson; children, Richard Lawson Jr., Marshfield, David Lawson (Rebecca), Buffalo, Tamila Galloway (Mark), Derby, Kansas, James Lawson (Melissa), Marshfield, Kimberly Lawson, Marshfield, Benjamin Lawson (Juliet), Lee’s Summit, Mary Snyder, Marshfield, Kristina Vasquez, Marshfield, Beverly Steele (Carl), Topeka, Kansas, and Donna Cox (James), Owasso, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marshfield Senior Center, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home Inc., PO Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.