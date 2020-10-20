Richard Arlen Hartley left this world on a bright October day, after a lifetime that might have looked, from the outside, unremarkable. But the clear simplicity of the man, and his unabashed ability to have a good time and be delighted by the smallest things, endeared him to everyone. His nurse through his last days even said he touched everyone on the hall at the hospital. His politeness and gentleness, even in the face of pain and misery, stayed with him until the very end.
He was born to Thad and Lola (Blount) Hartley, where he grew up helping his parents in their grocery store. He very nearly didn’t get a chance to grow up. When he was three, he was hit by a taxi when he ran out into the street, on an errand to a neighbor’s house to borrow a baking ingredient. He very nearly died but was prayed and willed into survival by his devout parents and their friends. As a result of this accident, he had only skin over part of his brain for the next 16 years, which kept him from being able to play sports or go into the military. When he was 19, he had a metal plate installed to complete his skull, since it was finally fully grown. He retained a lifelong tendency to come unglued any time anything touched his head, and with good reason.
He was a music man, playing both accordion and drums. He was with a jazz band for a while. He got popular with the girls when he bought a Nash Rambler, back in the 50’s. He worked at the Gilloiz Theater and could occasionally be found in a mop closet snogging with Kathy, the girl he would later marry, in the spare minutes before her piano lesson began.
He married Kathleen Mary Lanphier in 1956, and to this union, Autumn Kristine Hartley was born, in Memphis, where he worked for the Frisco railroad. That union was short-lived, and at 25, he found himself moving back to his parent’s home, which by now was in Marshfield, where they had partnered with relatives in the ownership of a furniture store. He moved upstairs and attempted to regain a normal life while they took care of Kris. He met the second love of his life, Avis Arlene Cruse, in 1961, and married her in November. Nine months to the day after their wedding, along came Miles Allan Hartley. They moved to Springfield, where he had a job selling furniture for Sears Roebuck & Company.
The next year found them back in Marshfield, and in 1965, Shannon Gay Hartley was born, completing the family. Life was full, money was short, work was work, and Richard didn’t seem to get his feathers ruffled by anything that came along. He was in the Optimist Club, was on the school board, and was on the zoning board.
The 70’s came and times got a little more complicated. Everyone did their best, but things fell apart. Richard hung in and worked, trying to find his way. He sold the furniture store, which was too much for him to run alone, since his mom had passed away and his dad had retired and moved to Springfield. It wasn’t easy on anyone, but time passed, and he found a singles group in Springfield that would ultimately be the source of most of his dearest friends.
The singles group was full of fun-loving people, and they embraced Richard, which he sorely needed. They got together at least once a week, meeting at a bar or someone’s house. They camped and floated and threw horseshoes and drank and told tales, and ultimately paired up and became couples that were friends for life. Dad dated the third love of his life, Carolyn York, during those years. He had a van that had belonged to the furniture store, that he decided he would turn into a rolling bachelor pad. He put two sunroofs in it, built a raised bed in the back with a custom-built mattress that just fit the space, had captain’s chairs and a table installed, and the best stereo House of Sound could come up with, covered the entire inside with shag carpet, then had the outside painted and some stripes put on it, and it was the coolest thing on the road. He drove that van until it fell apart. Men were jealous and women swooned over that van and the smooth operator that drove it.
He was the video king of the whole southwest Missouri area, when videocassettes were the big thing. He ran a route down through the country, hitting all the little stores and gas stations that had videos to rent, swapping their stock so that they had different movies all the time. He wouldn’t say much about it, but he also had those videos in the bigger boxes, that went into the back rooms of those places and rented for a whole lot more. He had videocassette players all over the house, in various stages of disassembly, being as handy with them as he was with vacuum cleaners at the furniture store.
He and Jim Ivy also had a Folgers coffee route, so there were also Bunn coffeemakers all over his house. He was lucky it was a big house.
What made Richard unique was his simplicity and his generosity. He wasn’t much on initiative, but he was game for anything his friends could dream up. They could depend on him to always bring the beer. When he wasn’t terrorizing the world with his friends, who by now called themselves the Awesomes (and had the shirts to prove it), he was quietly hanging at the house, working a crossword puzzle and having a cup of coffee if it was before noon, or having a beer if it was after noon. He mowed grass like it was his religion. He loved a freshly mown lawn and he loved to sit on the porch with his shirt off and a cold one in his hand, surveying his handiwork.
His door was always open, and he was always delighted to see you when you fell by. “Heyyyy! Grab a beer! How are ya?” was his standard greeting. It didn’t matter whether you’d been there fifteen minutes or fifteen years earlier – he never scolded you if you’d neglected him too long.
The years ticked by, and it took his family a long time to come to realize that they were ticking more slowly and irregularly for Richard. By his 70th birthday party in 2002, those around him were beginning to notice that he forgot to eat a little too often, couldn’t handle the beer quite as well, and didn’t seem to be remembering things he should have remembered. Between his 70th birthday and his 79th, dementia began its inexorable work of taking him away from us. He began to lose his ability to initiate conversation. Around that time, he was known for gazing out the window thoughtfully, then exclaiming, “It’s a beautiful day!” That became his own personal “I am Groot.”
Slowly the dementia crept into his days and nights. Jim Ivy, Don Stockton, Roger Hyder and Tom Hollis kept eyes on him, and Pat Hobson cooked his dinners. On October 14th 2013, he ran the right two wheels of his van up the ramp of a lawnmower trailer and turned the van over (of course no seat belt on), which led to a hospitalization. With Johnny Bruce’s help, Kris hauled him to Alabama when the hospital let him out on the 17th. He never saw his home, his beloved front-yard white oak, or Marshfield, again.
In Alabama, Kathy Giambrone, Tony Bright, and Tara Kinsey kept him safe and comfortable on weekdays. He loved to sit on the front porch and watch…. nothing. After years of presiding over the endless parade on West Jackson Street from his shady porch, he was now overseeing more squirrels than cars. This led to runaway napping. He slept better in that chair on the porch than he ever did at night.
After six years, he was moved to a place where he could get a little more care. The family would like to thank Claudia Moore, Cheryl Davenport, Tammy Hill, Ashley Lemons, and all the staff at Peace in the Valley for taking good care of him for his last 14 months of life. We especially appreciate the care that his doctor, Frannie Koe, gave him during that stay.
The family would also like to thank Terri, his nurse at Riverview Medical Center in Gadsden, for wrapping her heart around him during his last week of life.
Richard leaves behind his three children: Miles Hartley, Kansas City; Shannon Bertoldie, Marshfield; and Kris Cook, Birmingham. Also three grandchildren: Ginny Cook, Chicago; Christopher Hartley, Springfield; and Richard Bertoldie, Marshfield.
If you wish to do anything to honor Richard’s life and legacy, please adopt an elder. Look in on your neighbor who lives alone. Take him a warm chicken from the store. Help him pay his bills. He will not ask for help but he needs it worse than you can imagine. And remember… It’s a beautiful day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.