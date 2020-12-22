Rhonda Sue Ketchum, 49 years wise, of Strafford MO. Rhonda was born, November 8, 1971 in Louisville, KY.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, of 32 wonderful years Nathan Ketchum. Together, they raised two children Justin (Tori) Ketchum, Miranda (Ezekiel Burgess) Ketchum.
Also surviving Rhonda, her sister Jennifer Simmons of Springfield, niece Helen-Ashley, her father Brian Simmons of Springfield and Tony Ball of Louisville, KY.
Rhonda was proceeded in death by her mother, Sue Ann Simmons.
Always a thrill seeker and a child at heart, she loved loud music and amusement parks. This past year she enjoyed an exhilarating experience of zip-lining and being launched over the Royal Gorge in Colorado.
On the weekends, she looked forward to riding as a passenger with her son or son-in-law in the bump and run dirt track races.
Above all, Rhonda’s greatest treasure was her 5 year old Granddaughter, Peytyn Burgess. Where Rhonda was, her English Mastiff, Mika was never far away.
Rhonda is greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Visitation was Monday, December 21, 2020 from 2 pm-5 pm at Fraker Funeral Home, in Marshfield, MO. Due to COVID-19; Masks and Social Distancing are in affect.
Graveside service were 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 22 at Bass Chapel Cemetery in Strafford, MO under the direction of Brian and Jennifer Simmons of Springfield Mortuary Service, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.