I’ve just figured out I grew up sorta poor.
I didn’t know it at the time, but, in reflection, I reckon we must’ve been poor for at least 10 years. Oh, we weren’t Appalachian coal miner poor or Alabama tenant family poor, like the folks I saw on TV documentaries.
Those folks were suffering from lack of food, shelter and a decent education. All we lacked was money, and that didn’t set us apart from most other hardscrabble farm families.
And we weren’t always as poor as when we moved to Dallas County. Prior to buying the farm here in 1957, both Mom and Dad had full-time jobs. We lived in “modern” rental homes and I was just another one of the kids in my classes at Kickapoo, Westport (Springfield), Pleasant View, Nixa and Republic — except I was always the new kid in class, and that wasn’t “like all the rest.”
But, everything changed in August 1957. That fall I was again the new kid in class at Fair Grove’s fifth grade. Dad quit work to farm full time and raise us boys (three at the time), and by Christmas we had plummeted from living comfortably to “working poor.”
That was the December I turned 10, and I guess I didn’t much notice the money we didn’t have, because I was so excited with what we did have — our own farm, our own milk cows and acres and acres of neighboring woods to hunt and explore.
The outhouse didn’t bother me, and we had at cold running water in the house and a coal oil stove for heat. Neither of the latter two would long be with us. After just a few cool days Dad brought in a wood stove, and within a couple of years the pump quit working. When it did, we had no money to fix it.
Several things I didn’t know about our family finances — everything, in fact. My folks didn’t discuss their financial woes with us boys. We had other worries, like school homework, milking cows, chopping sprouts, bringing up kindling every winter evening and hosts of other chores. And, they gave us no reason to worry. We always had something to eat (beans and cornbread is “something”), decent clothes to wear (at least at the start of school) and, most importantly, parents who loved us. We knew how hard they worked to provide for us, and we pitched in to help with chores as if our lives depended on it — ‘cause, they did.
I learned many years later that during those lean years my folks were not only paying off the farm ($4,000 was a fortune in 1957), they were paying off a debt one of dad’s former employees left with Curtiss Breeding, as well as part of the monthly cost of my Grandpa Daly’s nursing home care (that continued through December 1971).
I reckon we were poor by today’s standards, but certainly not by those of the 1950s. “Poor” was not so much a state of being as a state of mind, and my folks never let us think scarcity of extra money had anything to do with poverty.
Of course, it did mean we didn’t get a few things we could’ve used. My folks didn’t buy a new car between 1953 (a Mercury) and 1963 (a Chevy II). Mom limped to work for a decade in “previously owned” cars. And, though things improved over the years, Dad never had a new pickup truck.
Especially for the first couple of years, I had only one pair of shoes to wear to the barn and to school, and when the soles came unsewed, they just flopped out a tune on the hallway floor. The same for blue jeans. I was fashionable 40 years before my time, with frayed cuffs and holes in the knees.
One of the few times my folks ever said anything to me about hard times was right before my birthday in 1959, or thereabouts. Mom told me they couldn’t get me much, because Russell had to have shoes. I said that was fine with me. I didn’t want anything, my brother needed the shoes, and I needed my brother.
You know, thinkin’ it through. I don’t think we were poor, at all. I think we had it better than millionare’s kids.
Those lean years on the farm didn’t leave me poor. They gave me true riches beyond measure.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton 2019.
