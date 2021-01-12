Reverend William "Bill" Joyce, 87, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri was born to Coy Edward and Gertie Huel (Hendon) Joyce in Golden Pond, Kentucky on October 12, 1933. He died on January 5, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, and a wonderful friend to many. Due to Covid 19, he died alone in his hospital room rather than surrounded by those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Russell H. Joyce, Wayne E. Joyce, Dalmos E. Joyce, Ronnie Turner, David G. Turner, and son, Jessie A. Pender.
He is survived by his wife, (Margaret) Ruth Joyce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, sons, Larry D. Joyce (Jessica), Thomas E. Joyce (Christy), and Phillip L. Joyce of Marshfield, Missouri and Michael R. Joyce (Teresa) of Strafford, Missouri, daughters, Linda D. Lott (Timothy) of Marshfield, Missouri, Kathy Moll (Leslie) of St. Mary, Missouri and Charlotte A. McClard of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, daughter in law, Jackie Fitch Pender, Altenburg, Missouri, sister, Gloria D. Walker (Bob) of Lexington Kentucky, and brothers Perry H. Joyce (Linda) of Taylorsville, Kentucky, Don L. Joyce (Rochelle), Paducah, Kentucky, and Lon D. Turner of Indian Mound, Tennessee, former wife, Ruby A Joyce of Marschfield, Missouri. He is also survived by grandchildren: Jeremy Joyce, Paul Joyce, Billy Joyce, Kelsey Lott, Jon Joyce, Misty Joyce, Heather Thomas, Whitney Joyce, Troy Joyce, Travis Joyce, Garrett Ross, Jeremiah Moll, Rheannan Wolk, Carrie McClard (Palmer), and Cody McClard, great-grandchildren: Keaton Joyce, Brilyn Joyce, Taylor Joyce, Myla Cruz, Hunter Thomas, Riley Clark , Luke Ross, Eli Ross, Ava Moll, Gavin Moll, Ezra Wolk, Elijah Wolk, Sage Wolk, Shaelyn Wolk, Sadie Wolk, Anna Wilke, Atticus Harper, and Cora McClard .
Reverend Joyce was a proud veteran who retired from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service including active combat in the Korean War. He served in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and was a Hawk Missile Specialist stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He served several tours of duty overseas in France, Korea, and Germany.
He was ordained in the Hillcrest Baptist Church in El Paso, Texas by his father in the ministry, Brother Bob Stewart, and was a Baptist minister for over forty five years. He attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri obtaining a theology degree. He was a pastor in numerous churches in Missouri and Illinois including, Pine Grove/White Oak Baptist Church in Marshfield, Missouri, Hillcrest Baptist Mission, Sikeston, Missouri, New Testament Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Mill Creek Baptist Church in Mill Creek, Illinois, McClure Baptist Church in McClure, Illinois, Mission For Christ in Perryville, Missouri, and was the pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at the time of his death. He was a servant of the Lord and through his ministry many people were saved and baptized giving God all the glory. He made numerous lifelong friends throughout his years in the ministry.
His death will leave a hole in the hearts of those who loved him that nothing or no one can ever fill.
Visitation will be 9:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, January 8, 2021 at Southside Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Friday at the church with Revs. Phil Berry and Don Estes officating. Full military honors will be at the church.
Burial will be held at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.
Ford & Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.