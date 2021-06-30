A decade-long gathering for generations of Marshfield High School graduates will take place at the Marshfield Community Center Friday, July 2. The annual Reunion Fest & Summer Concert will run from 4-11p.m. with live music and special recognition of an outstanding alumni. Fireworks will also be provided at dark courtesy of Rocket Reed’s Fireworks.
“We’ve had tremendous response and I think people are ready to really get together again,” said Lyndall Fraker, Vice President of the Marshfield Public Schools Foundation and organizer of the reunion. “Five or six classes will be having their reunions within the reunion… there will be an award given to General Jaco as well.”
“We do an outstanding MHS alumni designation every year at the event, this year’s honoree is Lt. General Neal T. Jaco,” said Stan Whitehurst, Treasurer of the Marshfield Public School Foundation.
“He graduated in 1954 and there has only been four generals to graduate from Marshfield that we know of. So far we’ve honored three of them,” Fraker said. “Generals Neal Jaco, Marty Robinson and Jerry Ragsdale. The fourth gentlemen – General Case – is kin to the Case’s and was a general in WWI.”
Jaco has received the honor for over 31 years of active commissioned service. In addition to his outstanding alumni award, his name will also go on a plaque on the wall of the Marshfield Community Center’s auditorium.
“We’ll also have several bands for the community to enjoy,” Whitehurst added.
The reunion will be outdoors in the field behind the community center with three bands taking the stage – The Dirty Saints, Turnbo Creek and Belle Ford.
“Jeff Ward and Kelly Bowman of the Dirty Saints are both Marshfield grads who have played all over Springfield so that should be a good drawing card as well this year,” Fraker said. “And we still have A/C buildings available for people if they need to cool down a little bit.”
According to Fraker, gates open at 4 p.m. with Turbo Creek taking the stage at 5 p.m. The outstanding alumni presentation will take place at 6:45 p.m. before Belle Ford at 7 p.m. and the Dirty Saints at 9 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and beverages, but food trucks will be available as well – The Polka Dotted Pig, Get Whipped and Hot Rod Dogs. Tickets for the event are $15 and available at the gate.
“We make this as easy as possible, just buy a ticket and come,” Fraker said. “If you need a tent we’d be glad to procure a tent just get ahold of us.”
For more information or details on participating in the event, contact Fraker at lyndallfraker@gmail.com or call (417) 838-2756.
