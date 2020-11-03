Reta Ann Townlain, Springfield, was born July 2, 1950 in Greenfield, MO to Barnes and Anita (Porterfield) Fite. She passed away on October 16, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Reta enjoyed calming coloring books and watching game shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Townlain; and brothers, Danny Fite, Faron Fite, and Eddie Fite.
Reta is survived by her children, Doreta Browers, Springfield, Tammy Deckard, Springfield, James Townlain, Elkland, and Debbie Hammett, Mt. Vernon; her siblings, Bonnie Fite, Mt. Vernon, and Darrel Fite, Greenfield; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment in Marshfield Cemetery.
