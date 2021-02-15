Due to extreme temperatures and ongoing cold weather, all Webster County residents are asked to do their part in reducing electricity usage as much as possible. Residents can follow these tips to reduce power usage (as shared from Webster Electric Cooperative):
• Extreme temperatures and the longer run times on HVAC units will mean higher utility bills.
• Turn down your thermostat a few degrees and use a blanket or warm clothing to help conserve and stay warm.
• Limit the use of larger appliances such as laundry or dishwashers.
• Use smaller kitchen appliances like toaster ovens, microwaves and slow cookers to make meals, rather than relying on your range or oven.
• Be sure to turn off and unplug space heaters that you don't need to use. Be mindful of the amount of time you utilize a space heater and reduce, if possible.
• Keep fireplace dampers closed when not in use.
• Unplug/turn off unused electronics, chargers and lights.
For more information, visit the Webster Electric Cooperative website or Facebook page.
