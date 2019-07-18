The GRO Marshfield Beautification Committee will host a neighborhood block party 5-8 p.m. Sunday in Rotary Park for some city residents.
The event is rescheduled from June 23, when it was scratched due to bad weather.
The area targeted is located south of Jackson Street, north of Wildwood Drive, west of Marshall Street and east of Woodlawn Street.
Resident ideas are sought for neighborhood unity and beautification. Free food, giveaways and a drawing for free exterior house painting will be offered.
Different neighborhoods will be targeted for a festive feedback session in the future.
