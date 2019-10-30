To our readers:
We've just printed a special substitute Section A for our Oct. 30 edition; it seems we inadvertently left out our legal notices. These are a very important (but often overlooked) part of the paper, but it's incredibly important that we get these to our readers as scheduled. Legal notices can include information about municipal bids, public sales, name changes, government financial disclosures and more. It's information that you need, and we're doing our best to bring it to you.
Subscribers will receive a new version of Section A by mail, and we are working to replace store copies as well. If you purchased an issue without the legal notices included, we invite you to stop by our office to pick up the replacement section at no charge.
We're very sorry for the error, and we thank you for reading The Mail.
Karen Craigo
Editor
