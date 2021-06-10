Rogersville Parks Director Kory Stucki provided an update to the Board of Aldermen at Monday night's meeting on the same day as summer ball got underway in the city.
Community Park will host four different age divisions (3/4, 5/6, 7-9, 10-13) from now through the end of July with ball offered through Rogersville Parks and Recreation.
In terms of revenue, Stucki said "it is doing well and we're making money."
She added that she had been contacted by an individual from Strafford in regards to one of their girls teams, who would be interested in participating in Rogersville's 10-13 co-ed division and that the teams could play in both cities in an effort to provide more opportunities for each to play.
Stucki also noted that registration was extended for spring soccer, which was recently completed. “I had approximately 50-plus people that had missed deadline,” she said. “I decided to allow them to register because it was additional revenue. We’re about at capacity as far as field space goes, so we’re looking at the possibility to structure more fields out there to have more [games] going at the same time.”
On the youth basketball season, Stucki told the board she was happy that the Upper Elementary allowed for use of its gym and expressed hope of doing concessions in the future for it.
Also mentioned was the prospect for a new way to pay for sports offered through Rogersville Parks and Recreation online, which would eliminate closed registration and allow for residents to register online 24-7.
It was also noted by Stucki that plans for the Fourth of July Celebration were progressing and that after doing without some aspects last year due to COVID-19 that bounce houses would return and that some new food trucks would also be part of the celebration.
