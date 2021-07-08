Rebecca Ann Cantrell, 88, Niangua, Missouri was born September 26, 1932 to Chas E. and Hilda Blanche
(Hendrix) Fers and departed this life for her Heavenly Home July 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bobby G. Cantrell; her grandson, Bobby Ray
Underwood; a sister, Shirley Turner; and three brothers-in-law, John W. Turner Sr., Al Lovell, and
Thomas Brown.
Rebecca is survived by her children, Nancy A. Cantrell, of the home and James Carl Cantrell and wife
Marilyn of Niangua, Missouri; one grandson, Brandon Cantrell; one great grandson, Jaydon Cantrell; one
brother, John E. Fers and wife, Joyce; two sisters, Oleta E. Brown and Ida Lovell; as well as a host of
nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Rebecca attended Reed School and Niangua High School. She went to SMSU where she received her
LPN nursing degree. Rebecca was honored to be a nurse and loved her work. She retired from her
nursing career in 2001. On January 15, 1954, she married Bobby G. Cantrell in Marshfield, Missouri. To
this union two children were born. Rebecca was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marshfield,
Missouri. She enjoyed camping, gardening, music, arts, crafts and hand work. Rebecca especially loved
her sweet, little companion, Heidi.
Rebecca touched many lives and will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Rebecca Ann Cantrell will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Paul
Lutheran Church, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8,
2021 at the church. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn North Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, The American Cancer Society or The
Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
