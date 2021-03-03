Raymond Edward Nickels, Marshfield, was born March 21, 1955 in McCook, NE to Owen and Maxine (Yonkers) Nickels. He departed this life on February 23, 2021 in Cox South Hospital at the age of 65.
Ray was an Owner/Operator, contracted to Landstar Inway Inc. in Jacksonville, FL for the past 18 years.
Although a dedicated hardworking man, Ray always made time for his family and friends. He was known for his inviting warm spirit and his love of a home-cooked meal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Delia McGehee.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sheila (Young) Nickels, of the home; six children, Danny Nickels, Green Forest, AR, Tabitha Nickels, Green Forest, AR, Kimberly Youngblood (Jason), Omaha, AR, Natasha Corkins (Brian), Marshfield, Bennett Nickels, Marshfield, and Baliegh Nickels, Marshfield; grandchildren, Jacob Nickels, Allison West (Brandon), Elizabeth Corkins, Alex Youngblood, Gage Corkins, and Charlotte Timbrook; one great-grandchild, Braxtin Nickels; two sisters, Beverly “Susie” Newport, NE, and Edith Gardner, Berryville, AR.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc, with a brief visitation to follow.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the family and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, please remember face masks and social distancing are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.