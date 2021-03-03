Ray W. Culver, 83, of Noble, Illinois, died February 8, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Ray was born on September 4, 1937 in Webster County, Missouri, the son of Clifford and Estelle (Rost) Culver. He married Brenda Palmer June 2, 1984 at the Noble Christian Church. The three things most important to Ray were God, family, and gardening. He served Barney's Prairie Christian Church for 19 years after retiring from teaching. Ray taught high school physics, chemistry, and math at Marshfield High School. He taught physics for 30 years at Olney Central College. Ray is survived by his wife; three children, Jeff (Michelle) Allen of Carmi, Valerie (Michael) Diesser of Noble, and Tammy (Jim) Slankard of Olney;11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and brother, Max (Ellen) Culver of Bloomington, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister, Evelyn Culver. Interment will be at Hanna Cemetery.
