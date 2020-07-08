Randy Dean Harvey, Marshfield, was born June 20, 1958, in Marshfield, Missouri, to Logan and Ann (Ince) Harvey. He departed this life on July 5, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 62.
Randy was an electric motor technician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, and motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his brother, Jimmy Dale Harvey.
Randy is survived by his wife, Sheryl (Bruton) Harvey, of the home; children, Russell Bruton (Victoria Parker), Marshfield, Kasey Owen, Lebanon, Richard Bruton, Marshfield, Melisa Bruton, Lebanon, Heather Tramel (Andrew), Lebanon, Jerry Bruton, Marshfield, Rose Meyers (Michael), Edmond, Oklahoma, and Michael Harvey, Oklahoma; his mother, Ann Harvey; siblings, Basil Harvey (Melinda Bruton), Fair Grove, Missouri, Regina Moore (Ray), Marshfield, Deana Harvey, Nixa, and Sheila Diana Gonzales (Lupe), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 23 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
