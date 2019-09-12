The annual quilt exhibit at the Webster County Historical Museum will be held in conjunction with Harvest Days Sept. 20-21 and will continue through the month of October. Exhibitors are asked to bring their quilts to the museum by this Friday.
This year’s exhibit will have a focus on Friendship Quilts, but quilts of any age or size, hand or machine stitched, as well as wall hangings and related items, are welcome. If possible, please provide a brief history of the quilt. This is a non-competitive event, and there is no charge to the exhibitors.
The museum is located at 219 S. Clay St., one block south of the square in Marshfield in the old Carnegie Library building. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended hours planned for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee. For more information, call 468-7407 or 859-2036.
