What started as a traffic stop led to a suspect driving her car through a guard rail off the I-44 overpass in Marshfield. The incident occurred Sunday, July 18, shortly after a Deputy from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop off West Jackson Street.
“The suspect stopped, but they didn’t pull over… they were just parked in the center of the road,” explained Michael Gahman, Supervisor with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s when the deputy approached and asked them to pull over.”
According to Gahman, the deputy initiated the traffic stop for lane violations. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Kinzi Shuler of Aldrich, Mo. According to the police report, Shuler initially yielded but then attempted to flee from the scene rather than pulling over as the officer requested, ultimately reaching speeds of 90 in a 25 MPH zone.
“The driver sped through off the spur and drove down through the embankment at the end of the overpass,” he added. “We were able to identify that they were in possession of stolen money as well as drugs methamphetamine total amount of cash was about $1,700.”
According to court records, Shuler was arrested and transported to the Polk County jail for warrant probation violation stemming from a 2020 case where she was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for charges of stealing ($750 or more) and resisting arrest. She faces new charges in Webster County for resisting arrest as well as delivery of a controlled substance and later posted a $50,000 surety bond. Her initial appearance was held July 27 in front of Judge Chuck Replogle with a hearing set for Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m.
