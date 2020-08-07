A couple people who voted absentee for the August primary approached me about courthouse staff not wearing protective face masks when dealing with the public. (Protective plastic shields on the office counters were in place.)
They are concerned, as are many of us, about the rapid and persistent growth of the COVID-19 virus in Webster County and nationally. Medical officials and experts urge wearing masks to slow the spread of the virus as a primary deterrent in protecting the public. Public officials, in the view of many, should be the example to adopt and drive these recommendations everywhere practical.
All indications from experts are that COVID-19 is going to get worse before it gets better. Even the president has stated this. As we gather at the polls to vote in the general election (Nov. 3), Webster County should err on the side of caution and establish a policy insisting on the public wearing masks and social distancing at polling locations. In this medically volatile environment, it is smart, civically responsible, and necessary.
To the many who are resisting the notion of masks, I will say this:
(1) You should know by now this virus is not a hoax and is deadly,
(2) It is here in Webster County and growing by the day,
(3) Webster County citizens are at an increasing level of risk every day, and
(4) The science tells us, the medical profession tells us, responsible political officials tell us and even President Trump tells us … that we should wear masks in public to protect ourselves and those around us.
This is not political for those that may think so. It is the mature, responsible and necessary thing that we must do.
