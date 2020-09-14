A processional in remembrance of Sgt. Justin Burney of the Webster County Sheriff's Office will be held between 11:30 a.m. and noon Wednesday in Marshfield. Those who wish to show support should be in place by 11:30 a.m.
The route of the processional is from Day Funeral Home, located at 1075 State Highway CC, and then along Highway CC to Spur Drive. The route will proceed along Spur to Highway W, and from Highway W to Mission Home Church, located at 265 Mission Home Road.
Those members of the public who would like to show support to the Burney family are invited to line Spur Drive to pay their respects.
The public should expect brief traffic delays if traveling in and around the area of Marshfield during this time.
Sgt. Burney died in an automobile accident Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.