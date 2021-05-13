Marshfield Parks and Recreation began filling the Dr. Tommy McDonnell Aquatics Center on Wednesday, May 5 and will be ready to go by opening day. The pool officially opens on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 29.
“We’re hoping for a normal summer and for it to be really busy,” said Parks Activity Director Marc Baker. “If the weather is nice we expect the pool to be full.”
Those interested in frequenting the pool for its second summer in operation are able to pay per day at the door, purchase individual passes for $50 or family passes (for up to five members who live in the same household) for $170. Passes are available for purchase online at cityofmarshfieldsports.com, at the aquatics center or at City Hall. Completed passes can be picked up at City Hall through May 28, after that they will be available for pickup at the pool. The venue is also available to rent for parties and special occasions.
“We do offer rentals for the pool but they fill up fast, so call soon if that interests you,” said Baker.
More information is available through the Parks and Rec phone system by calling 417-859-7660.
