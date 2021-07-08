Onlookers prepare for Saturday evening’s pie auction at the Webster County Fair. It raised just over $2,000 for the local chapter of The Forgotten Initiative, a faith-based, non-profit organization that strives to bring people together to support the foster care community, including children, parents, agency workers, biological parents and teens aging out of care. The local branch joined TFI in 2017, and since has assisted almost 1,000 children through donations of clothing, beds, mattresses and other necessities.
