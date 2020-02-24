Phillip DeWayne Douglas, 73, Marshfield, was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Mansfield, Missouri, to Theodore and Mildred Goss Douglas. He passed away Feb.17, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Phillip graduated from Mansfield schools, class of 1965. He attended Draughon’s Business School, working several years for Hutchens Industries. He enjoyed renovating houses for resale and attending auctions.
Phillip made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ and attended Sunshine Baptist Church for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughter Katrinia Hope Douglas; son, Eric (Amanda) Douglas; grandchildren Dakota and Chelsey; brothers, Harold (Johnna) Douglas and Gary Douglas; nephew, Michael Douglas and his family; aunt, Norma (Eddie) Chambers; and his companion of 22 years, Joan Lapham and her family. He was especially fond of granddaughter Taylor and great-grandson Lincoln. Also surviving are numerous other relatives and friends.
He formed a special bond with several employees at Glenwood Health Center, who treated him with much love and care.
While we will miss him, we rejoice in knowing he is out of pain and enjoying his heavenly home.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Seymour Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
