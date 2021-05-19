Exactly five years ago I was watching everyone I entered college with walk across a stage and take the first step toward their new careers.
I, on the other hand, was devastated and embarrassed by the victory lap I was going to have to take. As a senior, I’d decided to change my major and pursue a degree in communication.
I never wanted to be a writer, or a reporter for that matter. I wanted to be a doctor or a lawyer when I was wide-eyed and 18... but as you get older money seems to matter a lot less and your happiness becomes your most valued possession.
Facebook memories reminded me of the despair I felt five years ago as I was certain I’d be playing catch-up to their success. Yet I trusted God, his ultimate plan and while I wasn’t always confident in myself, I knew He had something great in mind.
I was called Monday night with the news I’d been promoted to Editor. Something I’ve striven toward for the past 10 months. The Lord put me in my hometown and gave me the platform to share the things I love most about or community.
As much pressure as that may be to think about, I’m honored to have been chosen as the leader of your local paper. I promise to do my best to continue to provide accurate, detailed coverage of our community to the best of my ability.
You all have been a blessing to me. I can’t wait to get to know each and every one of you, even better.
