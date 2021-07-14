Pedro “Pete” Torres Sr., 84, Niangua, MO., son of Ramon and
Ramona (Holguin) Torres was born on November 28, 1936 in El Paso, TX,
and departed this life on July 10, 2021.
Pete was proceeded in death by his parents, Ramon and Ramona Torres;
wife, Leona Torres; sons, Pedro Torres Jr., Ronnie Bowden; daughter, Susie
Mahoney; two grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister.
He is survived by his children, Richard Torres and wife Laura; Joyce
Thornhill, Gladys Champlin and husband Ernie, Arie Bowden, Russell
Bowden and wife Christi, Donna Weeks and husband Lew, Chris Bowden and
wife Charlotte; 25 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; two great great
grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Pete Torres Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday
July 17, 2021 at Macedonia Cemetery, Niangua, MO. Visitation will be held
from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday July 16, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield,
MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Cemetery in
care of the funeral home.
