Paula Sue (Ward) Bel was born on June 30, 1947 to William and Juanita (Speaks) Ward in Marshfield, Missouri. She departed this life on October 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Paula was married to H.G. Bel, with whom she shared more than 50 years of life, love and joy.
Together they proudly and affectionately cared for and raised three children, Gale Marie, Cinnomon Sue (Reed) and Heath Gregory. Notably, Paula was blessed with seven grandchildren, Blake Bel, Zachary Reed, Whitley Reed, Jaidyn Bel, Haylon Bel, Ethan Bel and Austin Bel. She was especially proud of her three great grandchildren, Jeremia, Scout and Lettey Reed. Paula was deeply loved and respected by her son-in-law Mark Reed, her daughter-in-law, Marcie Bel and her granddaughter-in-law, Rinnie Reed.
Paula’s life held a special note that came with the birth of her beloved daughter Gale, who she cared for passionately and relentlessly and who passed at a young age. This experience led Paula to have deep compassion and understanding of the human experience. She held Gale in her heart every day as she stood by those she loved and faced life’s changing seasons as a mother, wife, hard worker and a woman of deep faith. Very importantly, Paula embodied the virtue of humor and had the distinctive ability to laugh and find comfort in joy, even in difficult times. She was an excellent craftswoman, known for her unique creativity, refined taste and attention to detail. She kept a beautiful home and put pride in everything she did. Even in times when the odds were stacked against her, Paula forged forward and her example, defined by humanity, shines in her children and grandchildren.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, William and Juanita Ward and her cherished daughter Gale. She is survived by four younger siblings, who adored her and looked up to her as a key point of reference in the family, Mary Ann Carter, Darlena Calton, Sharon Kays and Billy Ward. She was also dear to their spouses, James Richard Carter, Jr., who preceded her in death, Wayne Kays and Michelle Ward, who survive her.
Paula is also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, who saw her as a daughter and a pillar of the family. She was also cherished by the many members of the Bel family.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who addressed her respectfully as "Auntie Paula," and who will remember her for her deep human experience, wit and goodness. Paula is also preceded and survived in death by many more relatives and a lifetime of friends, as well as her beloved dog, Charlotte.
Services for Paula Sue Bel are pending and will be announced by Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Marshfield Backpack Program or Conway City Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
