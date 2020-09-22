Paul Russell Phelps was born in Springfield, Missouri, on Nov. 17, 1963, and lost a hard-fought battle to cancer at the age of 56, in his home on Sept. 14, 2020.
Paul had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He was a showboat from an early age, performing in front of a crowd every chance he got. He was a big NASCAR fan and loved going to the races with his brother.
He is survived by his son, Tristin, and daughter, Madison Phelps; his mother, Reta Eddington, and husband Joe; his brothers, Lane Phelps and Bobby Eddington; sisters, Renee Wells, Rhonda Randolph and Shannon Henke; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; his brothers, David and Michael Phelps; and his grandparents, Alpha and Eula Hampton and Bill and Peggy Phelps.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. As per his request, no public services are planned.
