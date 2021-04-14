Paul Ervin Campbell was born November 16th, 1927, to Dewitt and Myrtle (Darr) Campbell. The fourth of five children, he left this earth on April 5th, 2021 at the age of 93 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Clyde, Max, Donald and Margaret, his wife Colleen, and his great-great grandson, Asher Lashley.
Paul attended Phelps, Jarrett, and Central High school in Springfield, MO. He was the first in his family to earn a high school diploma while working various jobs to help support his family. A first job for Paul was as a milk deliveryman, starting out with a horse drawn wagon. Paul rode the trains to Montana and Idaho as a perishable fruit inspector for United Fruit, but his real love was the lumber and hardware business. Paul worked in this field for 30 plus years.
He was baptized and a member of South Street Christian Church, and later an active member of Marshfield Christian Church. Paul was an avid sportsman. He loved to fish, hunt and watch the Ponies race. Paul’s grandparents homesteaded the last allotment in Taney County, Missouri. He conveyed to me his most cherished memories were of the time spent at the “Old Place” with his Uncle Fred “Choring, hunting and riding the country side on Ol Shorty.”
In June of 1947, Paul married June MacReynolds. Four children were born from this union.
On August 5, 1961 Paul married Rita Colleen Hamilton of Niangua, MO. One son was born of this union.
Paul is survived by his children, James Campbell (Pam), Paula Smith (Buzz), Pam Lashley (Earnie), Jeff Campbell (Barbara), Randall Campbell (Alice); eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Memorial services were at 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marshfield Christian Church.
