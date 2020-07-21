Paul Edmond Goodin, Strafford, was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Springfield, Missouri, to Roy and Rhoda (Whalin) Goodin. He departed this life on July 15, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in West Plains at the age of 85.
Paul served in the United States Army, and was a plasterer by trade. Paul was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Nothing made him more happy than to hear his beagles chase rabbits from his front porch.
Preceding him in death were his parents and six brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; four children, Mike Goodin (Vickie), David Goodin (Paula), Rhonda Goodin, and Tim Goodin (Heidi), all of Strafford; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several other family members and close friends.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Dishman Cemetery, Strafford, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
