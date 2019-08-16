Natalie McNish, a member of the Patriot Park Advisory Committee, noted an update to the Patriot Park naming ceremony.
During the Marshfield Board of Aldermen meeting last Thursday, she explained the date for the event, Sept. 14, will remain the same, but the time had to be moved to 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The change was made shortly following the publication of last Wednesday's article about the ceremony in The Mail.
McNish said the committee decided on the change since it is coordinating with other state representatives to attend the event. In addition, the committee has been working to regulate traffic flow for the event. McNish said she will need to contact Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen to handle the amount of traffic anticipated. She added the committee is also working with area businesses on parking and arranging shuttle services and golf carts to get participants where they are going.
According to McNish, the committee is trying to keep the pool parking and overflow parking those attendees with disabilities, especially with the nature of the event, since they are expecting a number of veterans and elderly and disabled individuals. She added that a Facebook event was just created and hasn't been released yet, but she said it should be visible to the public soon. She encouraged people to share the event with community members.
