Patrick Keith Brake, Marshfield, was born Jan. 8, 1960, in Sacramento, Californa, to Kelly Brake and Delores Smith. He departed this life on April 25, 2020, at Marshfield Place.
Patrick enjoyed cars and rock-and-roll music. He loved spending time with family, and was always saving back some money for lottery tickets. He worked for Webco Custom Industries, where he made many friends. He was of the Baptist faith.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his brothers, Kelley Brake, Jr., Steven Smith and Richard Brake.
He is survived by siblings, Sandy Harrison (Rick), Marshfield, Rhonda McReynolds (Ronnie), Buffalo, Jeff Brake (Alphie), Chandler, Oklahoma, Billy Brake, Fordland, Allen Brake (Merlene), Strafford, Tony Brake (Deanna), Conway, Rusty Gardner, Marshfield, Susan Jennings, Marshfield, Kelly Regena Zeiginbien, Ozark, and Beverly Burks, Walnut Grove; a sister in-law, Donna Brake, Marshfield; his stepfather, Ronald Drennan, Conway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will follow in Marshfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation or to Marshfield Care Center and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
