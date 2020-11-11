Patricia Ruth Black, 80, Marshfield Missouri was born November 24, 1939 to John and Ruth Irene (Barnett) Mitchell and departed this life for her heavenly home November 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, Ronnie and David Lee Black; and four siblings, Edith Bartch, Donald Mitchell, Tommy Mitchell and Charles Mitchell.
Patty is survived by her loving husband, David, of the home; four children, Connie Bissel and husband, George, Tami Black, Tom Black and wife, Kathy, and Troy Black and wife Carrie; eleven grandchildren, Sydney Black, Niki Black, Justin, Michael and Kyle Black, Christopher Bradford, Jason Black Jinks, Iris Black Muno, Wendy Black Carson, Daniel Black and Lauren Black; thirteen great grandchildren, Coraline, Issiah, Christa, Malachi, Nevaeh, Cory, Adelay, Nora, Millie, Elsie, Gavin, Ayla and Lucy; brothers, Johnny and Joe Mitchell; sisters, Ruth Ann Helton and Mary Bergen; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services for Patricia Ruth Black will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Timber Ridge Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
