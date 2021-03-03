Patricia Mashell Bohanan, Elkland, was born May 16, 1966 in Springfield, Missouri, to Buster and Flora (Bocox) Bohanan. She departed this life February 19, 2021 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield at the age of 54.
Patricia enjoyed riding horses, sewing, crocheting, playing piano, traveling and coloring. She had worked as a cashier and had been active in 4-H. Patricia attended Haymes Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Larry Sturdevant and Edward Sturdevant.
Patricia is survived by her son, Steven Green, Elkland, and her brother, Kenneth Bohanan, Newport News, VA.
Memorial services were at 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.