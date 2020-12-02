Patricia Louise Dugan, Niangua, was born April 5, 1947 in Springfield, MO to Frank and Margaret Dugan. She departed this life on November 24, 2020.
She is survived by sister Ann Quinn, brother Dennis Dugan, niece Shelly Dugan, nephews Devlin Dugan and Jeff Robinson.
Pat cared for her mother Margaret for 24 years before her own health failed and she spent her last years at Marshfield Care Center. Even though confined to a wheel chair, Pat was always pleasant and happy. She will be remembered for her smiling face and desire to help everyone.
Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. No services are planned at this time.
