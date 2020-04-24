One of my favorite lines from "The Untouchables" is Sean Connery's "Here endeth the lesson" comment to Kevin Costner.
I hope we "learneth the lesson" once our country reopens again. I'm eager to return to some form of "normalcy," but I also don't want to take lightly the impact of the coronavirus. Recently, my mom shared with me a message from John MacArthur of Grace to You Ministries about trials. While John didn't directly mention the coronavirus, I still found his message relatable to our current situation. God sometimes uses difficulties in our lives to humble us and reveal to us the strength of our faith. He also can show us what's really in our hearts.
Recovery from a pandemic takes time, finances and patience. When we come out of this, I don't want to continue as if nothing ever happened. If anything, this pandemic has made me consider the following:
1.) Have more patience for grocery store employees, postal workers, etc.
A friend of mine works as a cart pusher. Sometimes, he deals with cutting remarks from impatient customers. Yet he still manages to do his job and take the flak. Likewise, postal workers get ripped into for not delivering letters and packages quickly enough. They're risking their lives, just like healthcare employees. Say a kind word or have a little more patience with them.
2.) Express love in other ways.
I'm a hugger, and it takes God's strength to help restrain myself from making physical contact with loved ones. However, there are other methods to show love to someone. When the quarantine first began in Italy, residents joined their fellow neighbors by singing songs or waving to each other from their balconies. Even in our area, I've noticed people sending encouraging notes or writing positive messages outside on their neighbors' sidewalks. There are instances where I'll just take my chances, but I want to be mindful of my own health and the health of others as well.
3.) Have timers in public restrooms, restaurants and businesses.
A study conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture found consumers fail to correctly wash their hands 97% of the time, with the most common mistake being not washing hands long enough. I'm in a rush, you’re in a rush, but if putting timers in the bathrooms forces us to thoroughly wash our hands, then so be it.
4.) Pack extra hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
I've come to appreciate these items and keep them close in my purse. Thank you, Arthur Julius. Your invention of the wet wipes has helped clean a number of households, businesses and restaurants.
5.) Be mindful in overcrowded concerts and stadiums.
That doesn't mean give up completely on sports teams and other events. It just means pack those extra hand sanitizers and wipes.
6.) Stay home if sick.
I'm one of those people who tries to truck through a sickness, but it doesn't help my body or anyone else around me. So, I'm taking my sick days seriously if I really need to use them. That's my hope for others, too, especially in businesses, restaurants and churches. Trust me. God won’t judge you for missing the service because you’re sick.
