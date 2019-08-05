Registration is open for the Webster County Extension’s Pasture Plant Identification classes, which will be Aug. 20 and 27.
The classes will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night at the Webster County Extension office, 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield. Topics include characteristics of grassland plants (cool season grasses, warm season grasses, forbs, weed control) and woody type plants (how location and soil type affect where plants grow, what plant characteristics are needed, plant identification, why it is important to determine grassland composition, etc.).
To register for the class or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the Webster County Extension office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.