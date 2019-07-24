In recognition of World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated every year Aug. 1-7, the Webster County Health Unit invites mothers to its Baby Fair event Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Webster County Health Unit office, 233 E. Washington St., Marshfield.
The event will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and include refreshments, prize drawings and health and safety information for mothers.
"We will have a booth set up with educational information, including breast feeding, infant nutrition, car seat safety, safe sleep and cribs," said Martha Gehrke, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program coordinator. "We want to provide helpful information to new mothers and highlight the World Breastfeeding Week."
According to Gehrke, WIC has a breastfeeding program to help educate women about breastfeeding, including breastfeeding basics, benefits of breastfeeding and other information.
"This fair is something we are doing to celebrate mothers in the community and educate them," said Gehrke. "It is something that provides information for new mothers as well, but it is open to anyone in the community."
Area programs will also have booths set up during the event with educational information. The event is free to attend.
