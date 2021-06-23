The parade coined the longest this side of the Mississippi River will fall on Saturday, July 3 this year. The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce has planned several events and activities for the 142nd Annual Marshfield Independence Day Parade, themed Front Porch Sippin’ in Hometown USA.
“Our 2020 Marshfieldian of the Year, John Fogelsong will lead the parade as Grand Marshal,” said Chamber President Kasey Matthews. “We are going back to the original route this year as opposed to last year's extended route. There will also be a lot of fun events taking place on the square after the parade.”
Marshfield police will block off the parade route and floats will begin lining up at the elementary school early that morning. Parade viewers and those with a sweet tooth will have the opportunity to collect candy from those with candy, popsicles, water bottles and other hand-outs, which weren’t allowed last year. The parade starts at the elementary schools and goes south on Locust to Washington. Then from Washington it travels to the square, around and ends on Madison. The roads are blocked off to Pine Street to allow for floats to exit the parade safely.
“Something I’m looking forward to is a veteran recognition after the parade,” said Chamber of Commerce President Kasey Matthews. “Just a small ceremony to recognize veterans. Also, any veteran that wants to ride on the VFW float can do so, they just have to meet at the VFW before 9:30 a.m.”
There will also be prizes for the top youth group parade floats decorated within the theme. These will be cash prizes for the judge's choice as well as the community choice float. Those who wish to register a float for the parade can do so at bit.ly/2021parade. Vendors can register at bit.ly/2021paradevendor. The deadline to register is June 25.
“The Chamber will also be awarding prizes for who traveled the furthest for the parade, the biggest family, the oldest person at the parade as well as the youngest and the largest family,” said Mathews. “People can stop by the Chamber of Commerce booth on the square and share the information prior to the band to be considered for a prize.”
“We’re excited to have local artist, Chelsey James perform on the square following the parade, she lives in Seymour and her guitarist is Zach Clift, who lives here in Marshfield,” Matthews added.
James is from Ozark and currently lives in Seymour on a few huddled acre property which spreads across portions of Webster and Wright County. While she’s never attended the parade in Marshfield before, she said she’s excited to see what it’s all about and perform for so many friends and family.
“I’m so excited for this event, because it’s almost guaranteed when you play something like that you’ll be asked to play multiple other shows again,” she said. “Zach’s from Marshfield, I’m from Seymour and not all of our friends and family can come when we play in bars late, this is something that our people can come to and see us play without coming out late.”
“It will be cool to have my friends and family in the crowd and to play in my hometown,” added Clift, who graduated from Marshfield High School in 2002. “I’ve only been with Chelsey’s band since last summer, but I’ve been playing music for 10 years. It’s exciting just to get back out there and play live music.”
When she needed a new guitarist, her bass player who attends church with Clift mentioned he knew the perfect person. According to James, COVID did put a damper on their plans for 2020, but the band is ready to hit the ground running this spring.
The Independence Day performance is free to the public and will take place on the square immediately following the completion of the parade. Viewers are encouraged to visit her merchandise stand following the set for a chance to meet Chelsey James and her band.
“The Chamber will also provide a firework show again this year, which will take place at the rodeo the night of July 3,” added Matthews. “The fair and rodeo will be taking place this year.”
One of the spots at the square will feature a dunk tank occupied by Webster County employees from the circuit court. If that works up an appetite, parade-goers can choose from an extra-large variety of food vendors, which the Chamber has expanded compared to previous parades. Vendors include Polka Dot Pig, the kettle corn stand that’s always on Madison Street, Mark Brown’s Town, Get Whipped and Hot Rod Dogs, 417 Concessions and many fair food trucks. The DC Travelers will be in attendance again this year with their Andy’s fundraiser as well as the Marshfield Cheerleaders McAllisters tea fundraiser. Dozens of other tents and vendors will be located at the square during and after the parade with a celebration leading up to the fireworks that evening. For more information on the firework show, check out the Webster County Fair section of the paper.
