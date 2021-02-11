Back in 1989, Webster County had just over 1,000 emergency calls routed by two 24-hour ambulances. Just last year, Cox EMS ran 7,000 calls with a minimum of four vehicles, sometimes up to six or seven within the county.
“Ambulance services are utilized more and more, just recently Webster County turned almost all of their shifts from 24-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts due to the volume of calls,” explained Regional Manager for Cox EMS Fred Savage, who covers all of Webster and the Douglas County/Ava area. “Every year it seems like we’re up a couple hundred calls, which relate to the growth in the area and the increasing demographic of users.”
Fred Savage knows the area well and has been doing this job for a long time. He graduated from Conway High School and graduated from EMS school in Marshfield in 1985. He then became a firefighter in Lebanon before joining CoxHealth EMS in Webster County when they were contracted in ’89.
“I enjoy what I do. Our hospital has a statement that says to be the best for those that need us and that’s my goal as an EMS, to be the best I can. To support our community in anyway that I possibly can. That’s where I focus my leadership for Webster County,” he said. “It’s been a rough year for everybody but we’re doing and continue to do everything we can to serve and to meet the needs of the citizens of Webster County.”
According to Savage, the 7,000 calls for ambulances in 2020 could have been significantly higher. With the challenges of COVID-19 affecting every aspect of the health field, emergency services are no exception. Paramedics are packed in confined spaces and regularly transport and care for COVID positive patients.
“Everything has changed for us on ambulances,” he explained. “With the new, necessary pandemic related protocols, everything takes twice as long to do and seems to be twice as difficult… from the extra gear we have to wear to all the procedures. We’ve also had a high percentage of paramedics that have tested positive and become sick even with all the precautions we’ve got in place.”
Another large challenge for EMS providers during COVID has been dealing with catastrophic issues with people not wanting to call an ambulance or go to the hospital out of fear.
“People were dying at home because they did not and would not go to the hospital. Every one of us has seen it, everyone of us has paid that emotional toll. We’ve seen patients suffer and deteriorate because they were absolutely scared to death to go to the hospital,” he said.
“Not just because they’re scared of getting COVID, but because they knew that family members couldn’t be with them. That’s been a huge strain on everybody.. from patients to healthcare providers. For the majority of the summer and the fall that part was pretty brutal.”
According to Savage, that has been one of the biggest challenges of his career. Generally, those experiencing a medical situation requiring an ambulance don’t have time to spare. Quickly and safely getting to a doctor is of extreme importance.
“If you’re having chest pains, signs and symptoms of a stroke or anything like that it’s imperative that we seek care as quickly as possible,” he said. “We’re equipped to safely get you to definitive care to where doctors can intervene and make a difference.”
When Webster County began distributing vaccinations in January, Savage volunteered his crew to attend a clinic at the Seymour YMCA to help administer them. He said his job is community based and that’s where he sees the most success.
“It’s very important for us to build that relationship with the community that we live in. A lot of us live here in Webster County so we do all kinds of community service to try to help our community, to be part of our community, to pay back and give back to our community,” he added. “So when the need arises or it comes time for a shot clinic, that’s where we’ll be.”
Savage said he’s feeling optimistic about someday returning to a sense of normality. As folks in Webster County schedule appointments to receive their dose of the COVID vaccine, local EMT’s continue to do their part in keeping us safe.
“I know there are people lining up and putting their names on the list to get this shot and that’s a good thing,” said Savage. “Especially for folks who have underlying conditions to get in and get these shots so we can continue on with healthcare and continue on with our lives with a little bit of extra protection against the virus.”
