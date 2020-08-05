Pamela Diann (Reynolds) Wagoner, 72, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Centralia, Washington. She was formerly of Lebanon. Her death was not COVID-19 related.
She was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Tekamah, Nebraska, to Bud E. Reynolds and Charlene (Davis) Hopkins.
Prior to moving to Washington State in 2016, Pam was an active member of the Elkland Independent Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering in the church’s thrift store and food pantry. She remained a member of the church after moving to Washington.
Pam enjoyed spending time with her son and daughter-in-law. She loved decorating her apartment, meeting new friends and reacquainting with friends from when she lived there in previous years.
Pam was preceded in death by her older son, Phillip Weaver, as well as her father and her granddad, Some.
Pam is survived by her younger son, David Weaver and wife, Sunny, of the State of Washington; her mother, Charlene Hopkins and husband Otto of Lebanon; a sister, Missy Kenworthy and her husband Troy of Lebanon; a brother, Mark Hopkins and his wife Stacie of Marshfield; two nephews, Wesley Perryman and Tyler Perryman (Rhonda); six nieces, Eryn Miller (Griffin), Sydney and Maddy Hopkins, Megan Cruise, Ashlea Harmon and Kaedra Moore; a host of family and friends; three great-nieces, Alexis, Brooke and Sadie; and one great-nephew, Logan.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Elkland Independent Methodist Church, Elkland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pam’s name to the Elkland Independent Methodist Church, the 4-County Thrift Store and Food Pantry of Elkland, or Paws and Claws animal shelter.
