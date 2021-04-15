The Marshfield junior high eighth graders enrolled in advanced science classes participated at the 2021 Ozarks Science and Engineering Fair with projects they began last October. This year’s fair was held virtually, requiring students to present projects to judges via Zoom video interview. The science fair brings together about 150 students from various schools in the Southwest Missouri region, grades 6-8. The 2021 winners are listed below.
Placement Awards – Includes certificate and medal
2nd Place:
“Hydraulic Handshake”
Cash Bright & Dawson Cox
3rd Place:
“Crystal; Why You So Salty?”
Serenity Buttram & Brilynn Joyce
Honorable Mention:
“Frozone Drank My Water”
Brayden Hicks & Lily Johnson
“The Celestial Star Change”
Kaitlyn Riggins & Breanna Hyder
“Automatic Dog Feeder”
Tanner Davidson & Tegan Curley
Special Awards
Lou and Nadine Memorial Award – Certificate and $50 cash award:
“Typing Tunes”
Addison Detherow
“Liar, Liar, Pants On Fire”
Isabella Russell and Hailey Compton
USAID Science Champion Award – Certificate and Social Media toolkit:
“Tsunami Wall Designs”
Tilque Valdreau
NASA Earth System Award – Certificate:
“The Celestial Star Change”
Kaitlyn Riggins & Breanna Hyder
Sponsoring Teachers
Keaton Patterson
Aaron Tillman
