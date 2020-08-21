I was supposed to be an artist.
My school teachers and friends were sure of.
Throughout fourth grade to junior high I decorated my papers with Viking long ships, three-masted sailing ships and shallow draft stern wheeler riverboats — all inspired by pictures in books I'd been given.
By high school I was fascinated with 1957 Chevy hardtops, but my required drawings in art class were boring pictures of flower vases and calendar photo trees.
Everyone encouraged me to draw, but it was all just for fun. I was jealous of a classmate who could do fantastic pictures of horses, and I knew I’d never be as good.
Besides, I reckoned my future was in cows or anything outdoors. If I could have done what I wanted, I'd have studied forestry at the University of Missouri.
Then came English II and a different sort of teacher named James Rice. He must’ve thought he was teaching a college composition class, requiring us to read the likes of Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoevsky and write some sort of essay or composition every week.
What a dramatic reversal of my first year when I had to get a note from home to do a report on Bret Harte’s short stories — from a book my dad gave me.
I loved it. I was done drawing pictures. That year I discovered I had a knack for writing, a talent foreshadowed by my seventh grade teacher’s accusation I copied an essay from an encyclopedia. I hadn’t. Never, ever.
I was insulted; but as with other student-teacher issues, I had to let it go.
I didn't have another English class until I started college four years later; but, Mr. Rice had done his job well. He led me to find my muse.
My senior year I was my FFA chapter reporter, and in the two years after high school, while working to save money for college, I wrote more bad poetry and attempted short fiction, one bit called "Cinder Creek" a forerunner to several newspaper columns.
By the time I actually started college in 1967, though, I was more focused on a practical career than on becoming a world-class author. My first major of record was industrial technology, but I never took a single IT class. Undecided going into my second year I booted common sense out the door and declared a major in Writing and a minor in Art. If I loved, I reckoned I could make a living at it.
I was right.
Space won't permit me to tell my whole life story. Besides, many of you know it. You’ve followed me in the Reflex since 1978. As it turned out, my younger brother, Russell, was supposed to be the artist, and he was one of the best.
And I, 58 years after turning in my first story to James Rice, I'm still writing — still staring at blank pages every week and asking myself what I might have to say that anyone wants to read.
I don't have a clue, but I write something, anyway.
That’s what the Good Lord put me here to do.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020. Find his latest essay collection, Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, at your local newspaper office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.