With every April comes a season of quiet reflection and remembrance that I cannot and wish not to put aside.
Two dates a week apart are particularly significant: April 21 and April 28.
It was on April 21, 1991, my 19-year-old daughter, Angela, died in a car crash while coming home from college.
April 28, 1952, is the birthdate of her late mother, DeAnn. She died of cancer in 1994.
Twenty-nine years since her passing, the pain of Angela's untimely death is no longer acute or agonizing, but it is no less profound than on the day it happened. In the recesses of my mind yet remains a sense that it’s not quite true. She just went away to college, and is yet on the way home.
Reason, of course, tells me she is gone; but, the heart never quite accepts the irreversible loss of a child. I still ponder the "what ifs" and rue the loss of a future she never knew. I'm not angry — it was God's call — but I still don't understand. Mostly I don’t think about it, but when I do, I find I’m still trying to accept the simple fact that my precious daughter is gone.
And, then there's Dee. Her passing at just 42 after two years of suffering just wasn't fair. She had a lot more to do. Again, it wasn’t my call. As with Angela, I ponder the "what ifs."
And that's where the conflict begins. What if Dee had not died? How would I have ever known the contentment and joy I now have with Martha? Contemplating such questions never comes to a good end. I never dwell on them.
The reality is this: Both Angela and Dee are treasures I will harbor in my heart for as long as I live, but they were parts of my life for only a season. For whatever reason, God has deemed it necessary and useful that I remain here a while longer. He has given me a second helpmate as dear as the first, multiple grandchildren and peace beyond understanding.
Still, he allows me to quietly grieve, to yet love those I've lost as well as those who remain. And every April I am reminded not so much of what I’ve lost, but of what I had and what of them remains a part of me. And if at times that makes me sad, it's simply love.
And, as I pen these thoughts I know I am not alone. Several of my peers in Sunday school — and many others, as well — have lost children, spouses and siblings the same as me.
They all have their dates of quiet remembrance, too, as I’m sure, do you.
May God go with you when those seasons come around.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
