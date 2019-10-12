Eating in a Chinese fast-food place with my granddaughter last week, I found it necessary to pull out my trusty stainless steel Case to cut up a couple of unruly chunks of cashew chicken.
"Pawpaw, you crack me up," my granddaughter exclaimed with a grin. "You always have your pocket knife."
Well, of course I do. I’d sooner leave the house without my pants as without my pocket knife; but, I find that trait increasingly less common in this post 9/11 culture of 21st century paranoia. Many modern men aren’t the least bit uncomfortable walking around "naked," it seems. I don’t know how they get through the day — probably better than I might, if I had to go in many government buildings.
I’ve had to learn, in my senior years, to leave my pocket knife in the truck if I have business in a federal building or county courthouse. But, I don’t always remember. My most recent walk back to the truck was when I accompanied my daughter to the Social Security office in Springfield. I just didn’t think about it. For most of my life, I haven’t had to.
I haven’t flown anywhere in years, but the last time I did I had a knife in my pocket (I also walked across the tarmac to board the turboprop aircraft). That won’t happen today. Airports, schools, courthouses and hosts of other public places have security checks banning pocket knives and other potential weapons.
That’s right — weapons.
I’ve never thought of a regular pocket knife as a weapon — hunting knives, maybe, but not my little three-bladed Cases, Kabars, Imperials and the like. A pocket knife is simply a tool, an ingenious and indispensable tool for thousands of tasks, from mundane to major.
I've carried a pocket knife since I was six years old, and I was just shy of nine when Dad gave me my first hunting knife for Christmas. I've never considered stabbing anyone with either of those or the dozens of others I owned over the years. I've skinned countless squirrels, rabbits, coons and possums, but never pulled a blade on anyone — nor wanted to. I can’t think of a much uglier way to tussle.
My first pocket knife was made for cleaning fish, and happened to be the first of a few I’ve lost. I accidentally kicked it in the creek while fishing, and it was a while before I could get another. But, I didn’t need one as badly at ages six or seven. I was still learning how to use one, mostly on the knee of a grandmother who schooled me in the safe use of a paring knife to peel apples and slice tomatoes — a necessary skill for a country boy expected to later dress his own game and fish.
That Case I used last week to cut cashew chicken is but one of many knives I own today, most of them worn down and retired after years of use and sharpening. Several are "Sunday go to meetin' knives" with shiny, stainless blades, mostly smaller versions that don’t make much of a lump in dress pants pockets. Most, though, are various stockman's knives with aged, gray steel too stained to polish, but made to take an edge like a razor blade — workin' knives.
Every farmer I know carries such a knife for cutting hay strings, opening cantankerous feed bags, opening cans, cutting hoses, prying lids off, tightening screws, cleaning dirt and grease from under fingernails, and hundreds of other chores. They're might handy in the house, too, for opening food wrappers and the daily mail, as well as for prying out staples and sharpening pencils.
Inside and out, I probably pull my pocket knife 100 times a day for more chores than I can remember, from peeling apples and pruning tomato vines to cutting vagrant threads off my jeans. Whatever the need, I like to have a tool at my fingertips — I and many other resourceful guys who are the first to go digging in their pockets when someone asks, "Anybody got a pocket knife?"
Of course we do.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.