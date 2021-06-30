Ovie Irene Prunty, 83, died June 25, 2021 in Huntsville, AL after suffering from Vascular Dementia for many years. Ovie was born October 16, 1937 in Niangua, MO, to William and Julia Crawford. She was a member of The Hermitage United Methodist Church, Hermitage, MO. She was an active member of her church and loved volunteering as a member of the Hermitage Library board. She loved to travel, see new things, antiquing, and creating flower gardens. She was an excellent quilter, and loved to counter cross stitch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Prunty, sisters Goldie Hutchins and Leona Little, brothers Ivan Crawford and William Estel Crawford.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Curtis Prunty of Pittsburg, MO; son, Michael Prunty and wife of Meridianville, AL, daughter Teresa Amburn and husband of Perrin, TX; 5 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home in Marshfield, MO. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service. Burial will be at Prospect Methodist Cemetery.
