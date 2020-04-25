SPRINGFIELD — Ozarks Technical Community College is offering $100,000 in scholarships this summer for students impacted by COVID-19. OTC will distribute 200 scholarships worth $500 each on a first-come, first-served basis for its summer session, which begins Monday, June 1.
The scholarships are open to current OTC students, or students from another college whose spring semester was disrupted by the global pandemic. To be eligible for one of the scholarships, students must meet the following criteria:
Enroll in at least six hours at OTC for summer 2020
The spring 2020 semester must have been altered in one of the following ways:
Courses changed from in-person to online
A parent or guardian’s financial situation was negatively impacted (for example: job loss)
The student’s financial situation was negatively impacted
"We developed these scholarships to help ease the financial burden for students, whether they attended OTC this spring or not," said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon. "It's important for students to keep moving toward their educational goals, and these scholarships essentially give students a free class this summer."
An application is available on the OTC website.
Registration for the summer and fall semesters began on Tuesday. The course schedule is available online at otc.edu/schedules.
