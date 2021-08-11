Oranud “Ora” Wood – Conway, Missouri was born Dec. 5, 1949 Bangkok, Thailand and departed this life for her heavenly home, July 23, 2021. She was a Woman of Great Faith and a Mater Teacher.
After attending College of the Ozarks, where she met Terry Wood, they were married July 19, 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents Phuan Phasathon and Joyce (Wong) Phasathon.
Mrs. Wood taught elementary grades for 23 years at Niangua and 12 years at Marshfield Schools.
She is survived by Terry Wood, one brother Vorachi Phasathon, one sister Oraphin Saksri, sister in laws Connie Wood Jenkins, Rhonda James Wood, Sharon Pettitt Wood, brother in law Demetrio Garza, also several nieces and nephews as well as many friends and former students.
Funeral services will be at The Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Conway, Missouri at 11:00 a.m. Aug. 11, 2021. Burial will be later and private, with The Wood Family at McBride Cemetery in Southern Laclede County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.