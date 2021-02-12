Niangua is home to just over 400, from senior citizens down to young families, and a one-woman police department. Chief Jo Deckard not only spear-heads the department, she patrols and covers the day-to-day functions of the office. A one-person police department may seem like a hard job to manage, but the consensus in the small community is that Chief Deckard does it well. She attended the Police Academy in her early 40’s, amongst raising five children.
“I had been a stay-at-home mom and decided to go back to college. Initially I wanted to teach, but I took some criminal justice courses and fell in love with it,” she explained. “Becoming an officer was a great decision for me, I truly enjoy it. It’s an outstanding job.”
Deckard grew up in Wright County but has had family in Webster County dating back prior to her birth. She lived in Hartville while attending the academy and was hired by Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole to work in the jail as she was about to graduate. The City of Niangua hired Deckard in 2014, working under Chief Theresa Alexander before she resigned last year… that’s when Deckard became Chief and the department dropped to a one-woman staff.
“I am very lucky in the fact that I have a good working relationship with deputies in Webster County,” said Deckard. “I learned a lot while working for the Sheriff’s Office and I know that if I do get in a situation where I need backup, I can always call them in to help me.”
Since becoming a police officer, Deckard has been divorced, diagnosed and defeated breast cancer, became a foster mom of three children which she later adopted.
“This community has been very good to me and I’ve tried to be very good back to it,” she said. “When I became a foster parent there were people in town that went and got diapers and clothes and brought them to city hall fo me. When I went through cancer, everyone was caring and did a lot to help me out and always check in. It’s such a great place to live and raise our kids.”
As a single mom of five children already, Deckard received a phone call from child services asking her to foster a newborn baby. Not only did she take him in, but she also became the foster parent of the infants two siblings. However, her maternal instincts and service heart made the children “hers” as soon as they got to her home.
“The need arose and you don’t say no to that. I had guardianship of the children and it led to adoption,” she smiled with clear pride for her children. “My son now is four and a half.”
According to Deckard, her experience as a mother plays into her day-to-day duties as Police Chief. She has a very random schedule due to officer safety protocols and has to stay on her toes at all times.
“I think it’s easier to talk to someone to get to the root of an issue than it is to be aggressive. With age comes wisdom… I’ve raised a few kids and I’m still raising a few… but with maternal instincts it’s easier to recognize the problem and get the help they need.”
Right now, Niangua is a part-time police department. However with the growth in Webster County, especially on Highway CC from Marshfield to Niangua, Deckard said she could see the need for it to become full-time in the next few years.
“Conway Police Department was full-time and they still closed down, don’t get me wrong… being a part-time agency we rely on county deputies to help us out… but I’d love for NPD to go full-time and be able to retire out of here,” she added. “The town is trying to grow. I want to see the department grow too and I am so proud of our community for doing their part to keep our town pride.”
