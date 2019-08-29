The OATS Transit bus service offers transportation services in Webster County for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens.
To schedule a ride in Webster County call the Springfield OATS Transit Office at 800-770-6287. The schedule is as follows:
To Springfield from …
Seymour, Fordland, Rogersville: First and third Tuesday each month.
Marshfield, Elkland, Niangua: First Thursday and fourth Tuesday each month.
To Lebanon: Second Thursday each month.
To Marshfield from Seymour, Fordland, Rogersville: Fourth Thursday each month.
Rogersville in town: Monday through Friday.
Rogersville Area to Seymour food bank: Fourth Thursday each month.
Seymour in town: Tuesday, Thursday.
Marshfield in town: Monday-Friday.
Niangua, Elkland to Marshfield: First and third Friday.
Long distance medical transportation is also available from Webster County to Springfield via the Weekly Express on every other Wednesday each month. Trips must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling the OATS Office at 1-800-770-6287. Fares may apply.
Labor Day: OATS Transit will be closed and most regular routes will not be running on Monday.
For more information about how to ride, visit www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule and fares for each county.
