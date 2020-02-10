The Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center has announced three upcoming classes.
This Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m., the center will host “Budgeting.” Sarah Lowe of Arvest Bank will review budget basics and new tips to stretch dollars.
The class “40 Developmental Assets” will be offered 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 5, at the center. According to a release from OACAC, from data collected over two decades, the Search Institute has identified 40 skills and behaviors that allow young people to develop into successful contributing adults. This training will equip participants with tools needed to be effective asset builders in the lives of youth. Income-eligible parents who attend and have school-aged children will qualify to receive winter clothing assistance for each school-aged child in the home.
“Within My Reach,” to be offered March 9, 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, is a relationship skills and decision-making program designed to help individuals to reach their relationship goals. It will explore what healthy relationships look like and offer conflict-resolution strategies.
No childcare is provided for any of the workshops. For information, call the center at 859-4589.
